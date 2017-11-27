Porus – behind the scenes: Aditya Redij and Rati Pandey give us a tour of the lavish sets – watch video

Sony TV’s ambitious TV show, Porus, premieres tonight. The period drama is said to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, a cost of making that comes close to popular TV series in the west. The budget of first season of Game of Thrones was around Rs 380 crore. BollywoodLife got a tour of the sets of the ambitious TV show that have been erected in Umargaon, Gujarat on a lavish 7500 acres. The sets boast of beauty, eloquence, research and creative talent. The actors present on the set were more than welcoming and were ready to talk their heart out as long as they didn’t give away crucial plot details. Here you will find an excerpt from the full set tour. We roam and gawk at the enigmatic sets of the Paurav Rajya.

Aditya Redij plays the role of King Bamni, Porus' father on the show. Dressed in his kingly attire, Aditya looked the least uncomfortable on the sets. Maybe it was the sheer dedication to the craft or maybe the adrenaline of being on such royally beautiful workplace that not once he looked bugged. In fact, he treated the throne as his own, as if he had developed a personal connection to it. "This is my throne, and no one sits on it but me" he boasted at one point. Little did he know that when he was not looking, I had already clicked a hell lot of pictures on it. The beautiful Indigo blue throne is based on legit Pauravan designs as seen in many temples and scriptures.

One thing is common amongst all the character is that they all take immense proud of the characters they are playing. The case was same with Rati Pandey, who's playing Queen Anusuiya. She was one of those who talked about how tiring it was to get ready for the shoot as it took hours. Though she admits, "In personal life, I like to live like a royal," but she also adds, "On screen, you can give me the role of a maid". She will ace that too!

