Post AVTA win, Nakuul Mehta chills with Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka in London – view pics!

It has been raining awards for Nakuul Mehta in 2017. He has swept the Best Actor and Best Jodi award at many functions and we feel there is more to come. And it is richly deserved. After all, Ishqbaaaz’s Shivaay Singh Oberoi is one male character that can give takkar to the ladies like Ishima, Pragya, Naira in popularity. People in India and abroad are showering love on SSO and his romantic escapades on the screen are responsible for the hormonal rushes in many women. The style, arrogance and passion of Shivaay has been wonderfully brought on screen by the talented actor. This is not all, the man is also at the forefront when it comes to championing social causes. (Also Read: ITA Awards 2017 Best Dressed: Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta add glamour to the red carpet)

He won the Best Actor Award at the Asian Viewers TV Awards in 2016 and also this year. The hottie looked damn dapper in a black bandhgala outfit from Primaczar with an embellishment by Ishqbaaaz designer, Shivani Shirali. Post the ceremony, he is chilling in London with Drashti Dhami and her husband, Neeraj Khemka. They have huge fan following in the city. The trio are exploring the cafes and quaint places in London and Nakuul has treated us to some snaps where he is looking just so handsome. Just check out the pics…(Also Read: Video Alert!! Nakuul Mehta shares a funny video form the sets of Ishqbaaaz)

(Photo Courtesy: Nakuul Mehta/Facebook)

During the award ceremony, he spoke about how he was not satisfied winning just one award for Ishqbaaaz. The actor said the artiste in him was hungry for more work, which was as addictive as his family show. He said that he would love to match Meryl Streep’s nominations at award functions. Surely, he has set his standards very high. A trained classical western dancer, actor and a closet writer, he is one talented man. Drashti and he are friends for more than five years now and there comfort level is there for all to see. We can see that she is also looking fab in that trench coat in the background. Stay tuned to BL for more updates…..