Post Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan to ideate for a cooking reality show – read deets!

The phenomenal success of Bigg Boss 11 has enthused everyone, including superstar host Salman Khan. On the last day of BB11, he revealed that he will make a comeback as a host for season 12. This is not all as more regional spin-offs of the hit reality show are in the making. We already saw what a huge success Bigg Boss Tamil was. The show was hosted by Kamal Haasan. It seems Salman Khan will reveal the titles of the shows soon. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the first in the pipeline is a Marathi spin-off, which will be hosted by a leading Marathi actor. A source told the tabloid, "The format for Season 1 is presently under works and the show is expected to be shot at Lonavala on the same set as the original show. The contestants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. It seems the show will be developed in the next months and is being conceptualised in detail.

"The success of the reality show's latest season, especially the finale featuring the face-off between first runner-up Hina Khan and the eventual winner, Shilpa, raked in impressive TRPs. There is no doubt that the makers are planning spin-offs to capitalise on the success," the source further told the publication. This is not all, superstar host Salman Khan also has some ideas, which he has shared with the channel. The source told the tabloid, "While Bigg Boss has been managed by the same production company since the start, Salman loves discussing new formats and show concepts with content creators who constantly approach him with unique ideas. So, when someone pitched a cooking show that pits professional chefs against home cooks inside a reality show house, Salman was excited to start work on it too," the source informed. We wonder if Shilpa Shinde's phenomenal roti making skills was any inspiration for the star!