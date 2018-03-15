Post break-up, Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid and her mother on Instagram

Singer Zayn Malik has unfollowed Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda on social media following his break-up with the model. Soon after news broke that the Pillowtalk singer and Hadid have broken up after two years of dating, fans noticed the update on Instagram.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul,” Malik shared in a social media post. “I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all,” he added. (Also read: This video of Gigi Hadid interviewing Zayn Malik will make you cry)

Hadid also wrote, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in a relationship but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. x G.”

The former One Direction member also had a special relationship with Yolanda, Gigi’s mother. But he has unfollowed her too.