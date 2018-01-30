Post celebrating the success of Padmaavat, Shahid starts prepping for Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor – view HQ pics

Shahid Kapoor is basking in the glory of his latest release, Padmaavat, and was seen celebrating the success of the film, along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The movie has surely been special for all the three actors’ careers, especially for Shahid. While the actor has delivered many hits in the past, he hasn’t managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Thanks to Padmaavat, Shahid has finally entered the coveted club. But even as Padmaavat continues to soar, Shahid Kapoor has already moved on to his next project and was snapped outside his office last night. Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrate Padmaavat’s success- view pics

Shahid was seen at a work meeting, along with Shraddha Kapoor, who will soon be seen with him in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. While the role was earlier assigned to Katrina Kaif, due to prior commitments Kat opted out of the film and Shraddha bagged the role. After Haider, the two will reunite on the screen after four years. Confirming this news, producer Prernaa Arora, earlier told Hindustan Times, “We will start shooting in February with Shahid and Shraddha. It’s an interesting project and everyone in the team is looking forward to it.” As the month comes to an end, and it’s almost February, the two have started prepping for the film already. Check out the pictures below:

Apart from Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shraddha is also seen prepping for the upcoming biopic of Saina Nehwal. The actress is often seen jogging around the city with her girl gang and is said to be training hard for the upcoming film. Also one cannot simply miss Saaho, where the actress will be seen with Baahubali actor, Prabhas, which is one of her most-awaited film this year.