Post her Bigg Boss stint, Hina Khan is spending quality time with beau Rocky Jaiswal – watch video

Bigg Boss season 11 ended a few weeks ago and the contestants are busy unwinding after their long stay in the Bigg Boss house. While Hiten Tejwani decided to spend his time with wife Gauri Pradhan, others like Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and others were spotted partying around. Post Bigg Boss 11, the most interesting thing is Hina Khan is in no mood to keep her relationship with beau Rocky Jaiswal a hush-hush affair. Recently, she took to Instagram to share some funny pictures and videos. She is seen having a fun time with Rocky and also plants a peck on his cheek.

We have already seen Rocky supporting Hina throughout the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 and now that she is out of the house they are making the most of their time together. While playing with different filters, Rocky and Hina posed together and the pictures are evidence enough of the love that they have for each other. Not only that, the lovebirds look adorable together. Check out their pictures and the videos here… (Also Read: Is Hina Khan going to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks? Here’s the answer)

Hina and Rocky’s love garnered the audience’s attention most when she was staying in Bigg Boss house. In an episode, Rocky proposed Hina and put a promise ring on her finger. In a recent live chat, Hina said, “Rocky is not leaving me alone even for a second. It was a task for him to handle things outside the Bigg Boss house when I was not there.” She also shared that they will be out of India during Valentine’s Day to celebrate Rocky’s birthday.

