Post Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan to sign her first film in the biopic genre?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has not signed any film after she delivered her son Taimur in December last year. The actress has been getting in shape for her next film, Veerey Di Wedding where she will work along with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. But now it comes to light that the actress has been approached by Omung Kumar to do a very interesting biopic. He has previously made Mary Kom and Sarbjit, one of which was a huge hit. And while Veere Di Wedding goes on floors soon, Kareena has been listening to scripts and Omung has reached out to the actress.

As a source revealed to DNA, “Omung has wanted to work with Kareena for quite some time and he has finally found the right script for her. It’s a biopic and the actress and filmmaker will soon sit for a round of narrations. Then Bebo will take a call on the film.” After casting Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his previous two biopics, Omung plans to cast Kareena now in her first biopic ever. Won’t that be cool? Apart from this movie, Kareena has also been linked with a romantic, love drama which is going to be produced by Karan Johar. (ALSO READ – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur plays peek-a-boo with the paparazzi – view HQ pics)

Anyway, being Kareena’s first movie in the biopic genre, we are sure Bebo will be very particular about everything. Not only should the script and story of the person be inspiring, but the person itself be a huge personality. Anyway, who do you think Kareena Kapoor Khan should play in her first biopic ever? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you more dope on this developing story right here…