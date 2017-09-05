Poster Boy Bobby Deol on his favourite Poster Girl: I used to carry Jaya Bachchan’s photograph with me – watch exclusive video

Bobby Deol is all set to return to the big screen with Poster Boyz. It so happened that during the promotions of the film we caught up with the star and among other things, asked him about his favourite Poster Girl when he was a kid. Known for being a shy guy, Bobby Deol was quite candid about it as he revealed it to be Jaya Bachchan. He said, “You know when I was a kid, I was big fan of Jaya ji. Jaya Bhaduri and I couldn’t take her surname properly. And I used to carry her photograph with me. I was very excited when I used to be on Sholay sets because she was there and you know I was a big fan of her.”

When I asked him if Jaya Bachchan is aware of it, he replied in affirmative as he said, “Ya she is.” When I asked him about her reaction to this, Bobby Deol blushed as he said, “No, I call her aunty, because she’s Abhishek’s mom and I know Abhishek. She’s very sweet.” Also read: Shreyas Talpade on casting Sunny Deol in Poster Boys: I wanted Sunny sir to play the role because it adds credibility to the film

Check out the video below:

Earlier at the trailer launch while talking about Poster Boyz, Bobby, who is playing one of the lead characters, spoke about the dialect he had to use for the film. He said: “It was a big challenge to speak in pure Hindi. Shreyas and I did a lot of workshops together. It was amazing how Shreyas knew everyone’s dialogues. I wanted him to say my dialogues too. It was a difficult task, but also it was a lot of fun and exciting.”

When Shreyas Talpade, film’s director as well as one of the leads, was asked about choosing Sunny Deol for an unconventional role, he revealed, “I wanted Sunny sir to play the role because it adds credibility to the film. It’s a little sensitive subject, and Sunny being a part of the film adds the credibility that it isn’t an unpleasant or cheap film and it’s a family entertainer.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates…