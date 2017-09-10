Poster Boys box office collection day 2: Sunny, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade’s film sees an upward trend, earns Rs 4.15 crore

Poster Boys got average reviews but then such films are expected to work their magic on the audience more and less on critics. But the first day numbers were pretty low for a film which released in 1000 and more screens. Second day however brought some hope for the film as it saw a good upward trend. From Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, it went up to Rs 2.40 crore which says about people’s interest in it. That has helped the film to make Rs 4.15 crore in total in two days.

As per Taran Adarsh, the growth has been 37.14 percent which is pretty neat as the film is essentially a single screen theatre one. Sunny and Bobby Deol are still a good draw in the North which definitely has helped the film score better on second day. Reviews however weren’t all too kind. While we loved every bit of their antics in the film, Indian Express gave it just 0.5 stars saying, “What happens when you find your face on a poster extolling the virtues of ‘nasbandi’? Instant embarrassment, followed by an explanation, followed by laughter, right? Wrong ji wrong. Because this sorry mess of a film doesn’t go a step beyond pure embarrassment.” Clearly, the reviewer didn’t find it funny at all and slammed it. But people are definitely getting some entertainment out of it which can be seen in terms of numbers. Check out the latest figures right here…

#PosterBoys shows an upward trend on Day 2… Witnesses 37.14% growth… Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 4.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2017

Poster Boys is showing good trending and it will be interesting to see how much Sunday brings in as that will decide its opening weekend. But a double digit first weekend earning, as Trade had predicted, seems impossible right now!