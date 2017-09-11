Poster Boys box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s film registers decent growth; rakes in Rs 7.25 crore over the first weekend

Sunny Deol, Shreyas Talpade and Bobby Deol‘s Poster Boys opened slow on day 1 (Friday, September 08) but looks like it has seen a decent growth over the first weekend. However, even though it saw such a growth, it could not register a huge number after 3 days at the domestic box office. Poster Boys raked in Rs 3.10 crore on day 3, to take its overall box office tally to Rs 7.25 crore at the end of the first weekend. Talking about the decent growth and the detailed breakdown of collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#PosterBoys showed good growth over the weekend, but the weekend total remains on the lower side… #PosterBoys day-wise growth in %… Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 37.14%, Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 29.17% India biz. #PB. #PosterBoys Fri Rs 1.75 crore, Sat Rs 2.40 crore, Sun Rs 3.10 crore. Total: Rs 7.25 crore. India biz.”

Considering the limited release and the low buzz, Poster Boys has performed decently. However, it has to maintain a good hold at the ticket window to continue raking in the moolah at the domestic box office. As Taran Adarsh added, “#PosterBoys will have to maintain the trend on weekdays, or remain on Fri levels, to post a decent Week 1 total.”(ALSO READ – Poster Boys public review: More than Sunny and Bobby Deol the audience loved Shreyas Talpade’s comic timing)

With decent reviews from both the critics as well as the public, we expect Poster Boys to continue its run at the domestic box office. Everyone’s loved the humour and Sunny Deol, Shreyas Talpade and Bobby Deol‘s performance in the movie. Our film critic – Gaurang Chauhan was also impressed, as he mentioned in his review, “Despite the loose ends in the script, it’s Shreyas Talpade the director along with the aura and charisma of Sunny Deol, a great performance by Bobby Deol that keep the film floating and entertains you throughout. The film doesn’t get preachy at all and yet delivers a message even if it’s half baked. Watch it for the funny jokes and the chemistry shared between Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade. You are in for a blast.” (ALSO READ – Bobby Deol: Star kids don’t have it easy, it’s just a myth – watch exclusive video)

In its lifetime run, we expect Poster Boys to make around about Rs 15 crore. Anyway, what did you think about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Poster Boys’ box office collections right here…