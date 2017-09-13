Poster Boys box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade’s movie remains steady, collects Rs 9.40 crore

After a decent first weekend, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade‘s Poster Boys continued its run at the domestic box office. The movie has remained steady, adding Rs 1.15 crore on day four and Rs 1 crore on day five. With that, Poster Boys took its overall box office tally to Rs 9.40 crore. Talking about the detailed breakdown of collections till now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#PosterBoys remains low on weekdays. Fri Rs 1.75 crore, Sat Rs 2.40 crore, Sun Rs 3.10 crore, Mon Rs 1.15 crore, Tue Rs 1 crore. Total: Rs 9.40 crore. India biz.”

Though these are low figures considering the buzz and screen space that the film had received, Poster Boys has performed decently. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade’s movie has been executed well and has some hilarious punches, however the story could have been refined a little. As our reviewer, Gaurang Chauhan mentioned in his review, “Despite the loose ends in the script, it’s Shreyas Talpade the director along with the aura and charisma of Sunny Deol, a great performance by Bobby Deol that keep the film floating and entertains you throughout. Watch it for the funny jokes and the chemistry shared between Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade. You are in for a blast.” Such mixed reviews and limited screen space has impacted Poster Boys, but not by that much. (ALSO READ – Poster Boys public review: More than Sunny and Bobby Deol the audience loved Shreyas Talpade’s comic timing)

Looking at the current trends, we guess Poster Boys will sustain through this week but will end its run after the second weekend. In its lifetime run, we expect the movie to rake in around Rs 15-20 crore. Anyway, tell us what you thought about the movie in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest details about Poster Boys‘ box office collection right here…