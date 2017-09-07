Poster Boys making: While Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade can’t control their laughter, Bobby Deol is not amused – watch video

Poster Boys releases tomorrow and all Deol fans are waiting for it desperately. It has been a while since their films have released and thus, it is only obvious that they are anxious about it. Even in our poll on which film they will watch this weekend, Poster Boys got the maximum votes. It is a light-hearted film about three men who become victims of the system when their faces appear on the poster promoting Vasectomy. It will be a hilarious ride as the three of them fight it out with the system. It’s a comedy film and guess the mood on the sets was funny too. We have EXCLUSIVE behind the scene video of the cast having super fun on the sets.

Sunny Deol can be seen taking part in everything, from instructing people to reading out the lines with his co-stars. In one of the scenes, he even cracks up so badly that he had to take some time to come out of it. Shreyas Talpade at the end was so beside himself laughing that he had to get up from his chair. Being the director, it seems he just loved what he saw in the monitor. But Bobby Deol didn’t seem to be in any mood to be happy. He was too into his character. You must have noticed in the trailer that he is the geeky quiet kinds and loves to speak in chaste Hindi. Hence, he was in his character through out. Check out the video above to know more about what happened on the sets of the film.

When Shreyas was asked why he picked Sunny Deol for the Hindi remake of his Marathi film by the same name, the actor told IANS, “I wanted Sunny sir to play the role because it adds credibility to the film. It’s a little sensitive subject, and Sunny being a part of the film adds the credibility that it isn’t an unpleasant or cheap film and it’s a family entertainer.”