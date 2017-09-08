Poster Boys movie review: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade starrer packs a solid comical punch

Shreyas Talpade makes his directorial debut with the Hindi version of Marathi hit Poshter Boyz, titled as Poster Boys. The film marks the return of Bobby Deol on the big screen and also the reunion of sorts for the Deol brothers. Apart from Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, the film also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Murli Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar etc.

What’s It About

The film starts with the three protagonists, Jagaavar Chaudhary (Sunny Deol), a calm retired army officer, Vinay Sharma (Bobby Deol), a soft hearted school teacher and Arjun Singh (Shreyas Talpade), a hot headed recovery agent. Their life turns upside down when their photo appears on a certain poster about vasectomy. From there on everything go haywire as they become a joke in their own village. The three then decide to right the wrong done to them but it’s a risky road for them. What follows is their crazy journey to clear their name from the whole vasectomy controversy.

What’s Hot

Bobby Deol is back! He was away from the silver screen for a quite sometime now, he returned and how. He is a revelation here. He sank his teeth into this performance and comes out with flying colours. He looks every inch the “kabhi nahin fatne wala jwalamukhi”. Not once he goes out of the character and it is “Master Vinay Sharma” you see on screen and not the charmer Bobby Deol. He gets the best role among the three and plays it with full perfection. Be it his Hindi diction, his forever vulnerable expressions, his sloping shoulders or his banter with his wife, he plays the geek with much aplomb.

Sunny Deol plays the selfie lover, retired army official and he more or less plays to the gallery. In fact, among the three he is the most sane one, barring his addiction for selfies.

Shreyas Talpade as “Bewajah Phatne Wala Jwalamukhi” is extremely funny. Even though his character offers nothing new we haven’t seen before, it’s his perfect comic timing that brings the house down in many scenes.

The trio together share a great chemistry. Other cast members be it Vinay Sharma’s wife, Surajmukhi (Samiksha Bhatnagar), Doctor played by Ashwini Kalsekar or other characters, they are all perfectly cast and adds weightage to the movie. Special mention to the two side kicks of Shreyas Talpade, they are extremely funny. Watch out for the scenes where they enact Sunny Deol’s famous dialogues, while Sunny watches.

However, the star of the film here is Shreyas Talpade, the director. Storywise there is nothing unique or meaty but it his execution that brings the house down majorly in the first half. I am not a fan of meta jokes but here Shreyas uses them very smartly that even though you see them coming they still chuckle you up. Similarly, there are few stale whatsapp forwards but it’s the way the cast delivers it that makes it funny. He opts for cartoonish humour in the film and that works too well. For the first time helmer, he surprises.

There was zero scope for music and I am glad there were only 3 songs that too in opening credit, end credit and one in a background.

Watch out for few surprising cameos…

What’s Not

The film is not without loose ends. There are quite a few. First and foremost, the fact that their photos are a part of a certain vasectomy poster takes too much time and suspense of sorts is created for no reason. In fact during the same scenes, for some reasons makers felt the need to spell it out for the viewers to make them understand what has actually happened. Similarly, the interval point is something which was all over the promos of the film, so again trying to create a suspense at the point too falls flat.

After a breezy and funny first half, the humour does take a dip in the second half but it is the performances by each and every cast member that saves it from going downhill.

The script here had nothing much to offer but it was all about the execution. Without spoiling much away, but still Spoiler Alert!!! I didn't understand why Sunny Deol's character doesn't take his clothes off and I expected that, later they might crack a joke about it but that doesn't happen. Also the whole character trait of Bobby Deol where he forgets the sentence midway is not funny even once.

What To Do

Despite the loose ends in the script, it’s Shreyas Talpade the director along with the aura and charisma of Sunny Deol, a great performance by Bobby Deol that keep the film floating and entertains you throughout. The film doesn’t get preachy at all and yet delivers a message even if it’s half baked. Watch it for the funny jokes and the chemistry shared between Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade. You are in for a blast.