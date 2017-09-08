Poster Boys public review: More than Sunny and Bobby Deol the audience loved Shreyas Talpade’s comic timing

Though Poster Boys has had a very slow start at the box office, the audience seems to be loving the film. But more than Sunny Deol’s macho avatar and Bobby Deol’s geeky portrayal, the viewers loved Shreyas Talpade’s comic timing. Poster Boys is Shreyas’ first film as a director and people are really appreciating his directional skills. People got candid with the media after watching the film and spoke about how much they liked the film. While they did find Sunny and Bobby quite funny, it looks like Shreyas is walking away with most of the accolades. In fact, we also loved the film quite a lot.

About Bobby, our reviewer Gaurang Chauhan wrote in his review, “He looks every inch the “kabhi nahin fatne wala jwalamukhi”. Not once he goes out of the character and it is “Master Vinay Sharma” you see on screen and not the charmer Bobby Deol. He gets the best role among the three and plays it with full perfection.” We are also of the opinion that Shreyas’ comic timing was just perfect even if it’s not something new. We’ve seen him in similar roles pulling off similar antics before. Well, the audience definitely went gaga over him. (ALSO READ: Poster Boys movie review: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade starrer packs a solid comical punch)

You can’t help but agree with the audience on Shreyas’ brilliance in the film. We were more excited to see Sunny and Bobby back on the big screen together again. We’re seeing Bobby in a film after a really long time and what a film he has chosen! The film revolves around three men who find themselves on a poster about vasectomy. The three then become the hot gossips of the village and their journey is the highlight of the film. People arehappy that the Deols chose to come together for a film that revolves around a topic like vasectomy.

This was definitely new for the Deols, too, and we urge you to go watch the film. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.