Poster Boys quick movie review: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade starrer is high on humour

Poster Boys marks the return of Bobby Deol to the big screen. It also marks the reunion of two macho men of Bollywood, Bobby and Sunny Deol, who also happen to be real life brothers and, not just that, it’s also the directorial debut of Shreyas Talpade. The film is an official remake of the Marathi hit Poshter Boyz. That film was loved by audience and critics alike, let’s see if its Hindi version is able to recreate the same magic or not! BollywoodLife’s in-house film critic Gaurang Chauhan is watching the film right now and it has reached the interval. Here is what Gaurang feels about the movie so far…

The film starts with the three protagonists and how their life turns upside down because their image appeared on a certain poster about vasectomy. Story wise there is nothing much but it is the execution by debutant director Shreyas Talpade that manages to entertain. The film is extremely high on humour and the jokes are actually funny. You’ll find yourself chuckling and even bursting into laughter, quite a few times.

Performance wise all three of the leads bring their A-game. Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade’s comic timing is on point. However, there are few stale jokes but are lifted by actors’ performance. In fact Shreyas Talpade’s side kicks are a laugh riot…Also Read: Bobby Deol: I am not looking for lead characters only – watch exclusive video

Watch out for this space for the full movie review of Poster Boys.