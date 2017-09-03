Poster Boys Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade are here to face some new controversy at the Drama Company

Shreyas Talpade brings us Poster Boys on Drama Company today as he welcomes Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on stage. They talks about the film and their roles when poor real host of the show Karan V Grover runs in to reclaim his job. The trailer of the movie is shown and then Karan moves on to the dangerous part. He asks Sunny to oblige us with a dialogue from the movie which is he does and Karan is so scared that he instantly agrees on doing what Sunny demands him to do-ahemm!Later Bobby too shares a shudh hindi dialogue from the movie and also compares his role with his father’s role in Chupke Chupke. Karan plays a game with the two brothers as he asks them to guess the song while he uses some props. They manage to sail through the game with flying colours. Bobby also dances to the ” duniya haseeno ka mela” track. The drama for the day is announced which is Poster Boys. Krushna makes his trademark entry with a dance and this time as an old lady-Phuljadi mausi!

Krushna calls out to his daughter and we see the entry of the much talked of new character Upasna Singh. The plot is that phuljadi mausi needs to get rid of her over-aged and unmarried daughter, they are looking for a photographer so they can click the pictures. Sudesh Lehri enters as the photographer but he ends up clicking photographs without reel or battery in the camera. Finally Phooljadoi mausi calls the cast to do the honors. Upasna flirts along with Sunny Deol who seems to be wholly shy and uncomfortable as he runs from her grip and seeks Bobby help to get rid of her. Pooljadi mausi is way too clever in the flirting technique as she manages to click some wedding pictures , honeymoon pictures and also the new born baby pictures with Bobby.Krushna also takes a dig at the 'tareek pe tareek' and we are now so used to it! The second plot is that the photographer Sudesh has managed to get into a soup by printing the Super Dancer poster with Sunny's picture in it. Now the public demands to see Sunny's dance.

The best act for the day comes with Sanket Bhosale who manages to surprise us always with his spontaneity and humor sense, this time he mimics the favourite target of mimicry Suniel Shetty from Border film. Sanket nails it with the tone, the voice, the gestures and “ye mitti meri maa hae” dialogues. Bobby Deol is seen thoroughly enjoying the act as he cannot help nudging Shreyas as they share the amusement. Krushna arrives as Sunny from the film border and he compliments Sanket’s act. Sanket aka Suniel Shetty from border goes off with his girlfriend Riddhima Pandit as the photographer falls on Sunny aka Krushna’s feet to beg him to dance at the super dancer. Sugandha Mishra walks in singing Piya Re as she welcomes the real Sunny onstage who agrees to help the photographer and dance at the competition.

Bobby flirts with the girls as he teaches Riddhima and Sugandha some shudh hindi and the hindi teacher is well loved by the audience. Now comes the final act with contest taking place and the judges arriving. Krushna dressed as Mithunda gets some threatening from the real one, Sugandha mimics Sidhupaaji’s toko thali and Sudesh walks in as Thakur from Sholay. It is funny how Sugandha and Krushna try to shake hands with hand-less Thakur. Sanket nails it yet again mimicking Rajat Sharma who arrives to host this show. The dance show ends with some typical Sunny style dance moves and also Bobby manages to copy his father a bit. They leave with the request to all to watch the movie in theaters.