Prabhas and Anushka’s jodi will ensure Saaho is a blockbuster, say fans

Post the Baahubali frenzy, fans now have another big reaosn to be excited as far as Prabhas is concerned. He will now begin shooting for Saaho, a hi-fi action flick. The film will be helmed by Sujeet and is touted to be a tri-lingual release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. After playing the Amarednra Baahubali, the mighty king of Baahubali, Prabhas will be seen in a whole new avatar for this film. We saw a brief glimpse of his bad-ass character in the Saaho that was attached with the theatrical release of Baahubali, The movie will be shot across Abu Dhabi and few other exotic locales. Also Read :CONFIRMED! Anushka Shetty is the leading lady for Prabhas’ Saaho

Just when things could not get more exciting, we revealed to you that Anushka Shetty would be joining the Saaho team. Fans were already excited to see Prabhas in action avatar and when they heard, Anushka Shetty would be joining the team they were simple ecstatic! Fans themselves have given this pairing a thumbs up.

Prabhas and Anushka were last seen in Baahubali: The Conclusion. Their pairing, chemistry and both their characters were loved by fans! Prabhas-Anushka became a sensation overnight! with this movie, they build a huge fan base for themselves. That’s why when it was confirmed that Anushka and Prabhas would teaming up again, fans were only too thrilled! Like Prabhas, Anushka will also be seen in a brand new avatar. Liek we told you, she has already started training for this role.

So, how excited are you that Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are teaming up? Neil Nitin Mukesh will play the lead antagonist. The shooting for the film has begun, but Prabhas is yet to join the sets.