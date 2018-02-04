Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho to release on Makar Sankranti 2019?

Now, this is disappointing for everyone who wanted to see Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho hit the marquee this year. The film was supposed to come out by the end of the year but now there has been a delay. As per a report in MiD-Day, the makers are keen to release it on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2019. As we know, it is a big festival in South India and everyone is keen to go to the movies. Saaho is an action packed entertainer with Prabhas playing a grey character. A source also told the tabloid that director Sujeeth loves to reshoot till he gets the scenes he wants. This can also cause a delay in the release of the film. (Also Read: Shocking!! Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho will not release in 2018? read details)

It seems the team will fly down shortly to shoot an important action sequence in Dubai. This is Shraddha’s first film with Prabhas. We saw how the Hyderabadi superstar treated her with some yummy food on the first day of the shoot. Talking about Shraddha, Prabhas told PTI, ” I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the se

The film is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It also stars Bollywood actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff. Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy are the music composers for the film. Saaho is bankrolled by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod under the banner UV Creations. Besides Saaho, Shraddha also has Stree, Batti Gul Meter Chaalu and Saina Nehwal biopic in her kitty. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…