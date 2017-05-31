Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 becomes the first Telugu movie to gross a whopping Rs 300 crore

Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of the biggest films Indian cinema has witnessed. Filmmakers, trade analysts, critics have and fans have gone gaga over the magnum opus! The film has revolutionized cinema such that it would be difficult for any other movie to replicate the same. Apart from glowing reviews, the film has been storming the box office right from day 1. No other film can boast of raking in more than Rs 100 crore within a day. The film is the first to enter the Rs 1000 crore club, to enter the Rs 1500 crore club and now as per latest update, it’s the first film to gross Rs 300 crore in all Telugu states! please note, these are some of the many feats, the historical drama has achieved. This film was also the first to earn Rs 100 crore at the North American Box office. This is also the seocnd movie to have earned Rs 100 crore at the Tmail Nadu BO. At the Hindi BO, no other film ahs raked a whopping Rs 500 crore. Baahubali became the first to perform phenomenally in dubbed versions. Above all, this is the first south movie to have broken barriers and opened to a phenomenal PAN-India response!

#Baahubali2TheConclusion becomes the 1st Telugu movie to do 300 Crs Gross in Telugu States – AP/TG.. 33 Days Gross: 301.75 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 31, 2017

There is so much more to Baahubali than the answer to the asked question – Why Kattappa killed bahaubali. The film was a lauded for its grand concept, exemplary VFX, outstanding characters and its edge fo the seat action sequences. SS Rajamouli has been praised immensely for taking on this novel concept. Also, Prabhas has become a global sensation after this movie. He is now one of the most known faces, courtesy Amarednra Baahubali. No other character has received so much love across the world.