Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 release in China moved to December, what does it mean for the magnum opus?

Prabhas‘ Baahubali: The Conclusion is officially one of the biggest movies of 2017 beating even Bollywood films this year. It’s not just the first South film to cross the Rs 1000 crore but the first ever film to enter this prestigious club. The film was lauded for its sharp direction, compelling story and powerful characters. The movie has set new standards in terms of cinematic visuals and Box office numbers. The only film that managed to race ahead of Baahubali 2 was Aamir Khan’s Dangal owing to its phenomenal response in China. However, it must be noted that Baahubali 2 is yet to release in China. As per earlier reports the film was to release in September but as per latest update the movie will release only in December. The screen count and date will be announced in November. So, what does Baahubali 2’s release in China in December mean for the film? Does it pose as an advantage or will the magnum Opus have to battle it out with other films?

Turns out, December will see three big Hollywood releases –

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the sci fi film directed by Rian Johnson. It will be the second film of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley to name a few. The fact that it will be Carrier Fisher’s last film makes this movie extra special. The film is set to release on December 15, 2017. Also Read: Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the title of the eighth film in the Skywalker saga

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the recreation of the hit movie by the Name Jumanji. The earlier version starred Robin Williams. This movie directed by Jake Kasdan is a tribute to the comedian-actor. The film is set to release on December 20th, 2017.

The Biggest Showman – After delivering Logan, one of his biggest hits, Hugh Jackman is back with a musical biopic based on PT Barnum, a real life showman who pioneered the circus – The Barnum and Bailey Circus. Playing the central lead character is Hugh Jackman along with supporting actors – Zac Efron, Michelle Williams.

Will these three big releases pose a disadvantage to Baahubali: The Conclusion? Will the historical drama come out a winner despite all odds? Let’s wait and find out.