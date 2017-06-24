Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees – meet the top 5 openers of 2017

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight is the latest mega release of the year and looks like it has started off well. The movie, which released on June 23, has raked in Rs 21.15 crore on day one at the domestic box office. Considering that it is a Salman Khan Eid release and the superstar is coming back with a film after one whole year, this is not a huge number. However, Tubelight has still become the second highest opener of 2017 till now, which is commendable to say the least. Only Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 has managed to beat Tubelight in this battle.

Apart from Baahubali 2 and Tubelight; Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania make up the top 5 highest opener of 2017 till now. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned about how the films line up and their detailed collections, when he tweeted, “Top 5 openers – 2017: 1. #Baahubali2 Rs 41 crore, 2. #Tubelight Rs 21.15 crore, 3. #Raees Rs 20.42 crore, 4. #JollyLLB2 Rs 13.20 crore, 5. #BKD Rs 12.25 crore. India biz.” All these five films were always going to be hits, considering the stars attached to the movie, the story line and the period of release. However, we wonder if these five can stay on top till the end of the year. With huge releases like Golmaal Once Again, Secret Superstar, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Tiger Zinda Hai and a few others coming up, we are sure it is going to be tough for these films to maintain their spot in the top 5. But, Baahubali 2’s record might just be out of everyone else’s reach for this year. (ALSO READ – Tubelight box office collection day 1: Salman Khan’s film earns Rs 21.15 crore on the opening day)

Coming back to Tubelight, Salman Khan’s film was one of the most anticipated ones of the year. However, the pre-Eid period affected it badly. A lot of Salman’s fans have not been able to see the movie courtesy the month of Ramadan. But, we are sure, they will surely go see the movie post Monday (June 26) and with that, they will help give the film a huge spike on Tuesday (June 27). We expect Tubelight to have a good run at the box office and it might easily make it into the top 5 lifetime grossers of 2017 too. Till then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Salman Khan‘s latest Eid release right here…