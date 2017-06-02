Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be a BIGGER hit than its prequel in China – here’s why

After smashing all records at the box-office in India and becoming the first Indian movie to cross Rs 1,500 crore worldwide in the shortest period of time, the makers of Prabhas‘ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are now readying the hugely mounted film for a grand release in China towards the end of July this year. Baahubali 2 has beaten the likes of Sultan, Dangal and Baahubali: The Beginning in India and across the world but will it be able to beat them in China. Well, one things is for sure, that the sequel is going to beat the prequel in China and here’s why we say so…

According to sources from the production office, the film will have a larger release than Baahubali: The Beginning, which was released in a record 6,000 screens in China. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film gets its due at the China box-office. In faact, they have even chosen to dub the film in Mandarin instead of sub-titling it for the Chinese market. Both these factor will surely make it a huge hit in China. (ALSO READ – Ghajini, 3 Idiots, P.K. Baahubali 2 – Films that started the clubs in Bollywood)

There will also be a new edited version of the film that is now being worked on, for the Chinese market. The producers have once again roped in famous editor of The Incredible Hulk, Vincent Tabaillon to edit the international cut of the epic drama. As the business development head of Arka Media Works, Kishore Kedari reveals, “It will be the next Indian film after Dangal to release in China, and we are excited about its possibilities. Dangal has done record business in China and its exemplary response has upped the quotient for Indian films.”

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be released in China by E-Star entertainment, the same distributors who had released the first installment. Trade analysts are expecting the film to touch a new estimated high of Rs 2,000 crore at the box-office after it is released in China. It may be recalled that Dangal grossed over Rs 1021 crore as per box-office reports. The film was released on May 5 in over 7,000 screens, five months after its Indian release. Will Baahubali 2 be able to beat Dangal at the Chinese market? Well, that remains to be seen. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the deets right here…