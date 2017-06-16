Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 to BEAT Aamir Khan’s Dangal and become the highest grossing Indian film ever – here’s how

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati‘s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion broke every box office record in India and the overseas market when it released on April 28. However, one feat that it does not hold currently is the record of being the highest-grossing Indian film ever. Aamir Khan‘s Dangal holds this record at the moment, with a lifetime worldwide box office collection of Rs 1962 crore (the film is still running in China and it expected to touch the Rs 2000 crore mark in its lifetime run). Though Baahubali 2 has now slumped in the Indian market, the movie is all set to release in China on September 17 and hence, it will soon beat Dangal at the worldwide box office.

The distribution company, E Stars, has predicted that SS Rajamouli’s movie will collect around Rs 300-350 crore in the Chinese market. If you add this to the Rs 1684 crore that it has collected from the rest of the world, then Baahubali 2‘s total tally would rise to Rs 2034 crore in the worldwide box office. With that, Baahubali 2 will overtake Dangal and become the highest-grossing Indian film ever, which is a fantastic achievement to say the least! (ALSO READ – It’s OFFICIAL! Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 to release in 4000 screens in China this September 17)

However, it has to be noted that while Baahubali 2 will beat each and every record set by Dangal, Prabhas’ film won’t be able to cross the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s film (Rs 1200 crore approx) in the China market. This is all because of the fact that Aamir is more popular in the country as well as the fact that Dangal got 7000 screens as compared to the 4000 screens that Baahubali 2 will get in China. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates of Dangal and Baahubali 2 right here!