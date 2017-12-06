Baahubali: The conclusion, Vikram Vedha, Mersal, Angamaly Diaries, Arjun Reddy – Which is the best South film of 2017?

2017 has been a dynamic year for South as we witnessed films across all genres – Right from a historical drama to a commercially successful remake to a cop-gangster film to a love story to a path breaking film – We saw it all! This year has been about unconventional story lines, unique direction and powerful characters. Gone are those days when a film is only celebrated for its success at the box office. This year, we are lauding even those that didn’t manage to storm the box office but won over critics and fans all the same. After all, Content is king, right? Here’s looking at 17 of the best South films of 2017: Also, at the end of it, you need to tell us, which one was your favourite of them all. Don’t forget to VOTE!

Khaidi No 150 – The year started off with Chiranjeevi’s comeback to the big screen after a decade. Khaidi No 150, that also marked his 150th project was the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Kaththi that starred Thalapathy Vijay. His comeback was received with great aplomb. Chiranjeevi was paired opposite Kajal Aggarwal for the first time, for this film. While the unusual pairing initially raised eyebrows, all apprehensions vanished on the film’s release. The film went on to earn Rs 150 crore at the box office worldwide. The movie also marked Ram Charan’s debut a producer. Also Read: Shocking! Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No.150’s day 1 collection BEATS Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Gautamiputra Satakarni – On one hand, Chiranjeevi was making a comeback and on othe other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna was set to crank it up a notch with his 100th film. Known to usually to take on massy, commercial roles, the veteran actor this time played a powerful ruler from the Satavahana dynasty. His image went through a major makeover. His pairing with Shriya Saran, the film’s rich visuals and Nandamuri’s kingly presence was lauded by fans.

Baahubali: The Conclusion – After a brilliant part 1 in the form of Bahubali: The Beginning in 2015, the sequel was finally ready to be unveiled on April 28th, 2017. On its release, the movie went on to create history for its larger than life storyline and its invincible box office numbers. The film was hugely for its powerful characters, fantastic VFX, compelling storyline and its genius direction. The movie starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj. The project was helmed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu.

Angamaly diaries – One of the most powerful films of 2017. The film followed the story of a man who wanted to be the leader of a gang that would rule the town of Angamaly. The film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery starred at least 86 debutant actors. Post release, it became a raging success. The movie has been profusely praised for its performances, cinematography and direction.

Vikram Vedha – This riveting cop-gangsta drama was another must watch of this year. Directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, the star attraction of of action suspense drama was the lead pair – R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Both took on the roles of a cop and a flawed gangsta and played it with finesse, swag and conviction. Apart from that, the mvoie’s riveting storyline had everyone hooked. Its unexpected twists were an added bonus. This was the first film that released after the Tmail Nadu theatres went on strike owing to double taxation.

Mersal – Easily the most talked Tmail film of this year, even Twitter ‘s reports of 2017 states that. Apart from being the most used hashtag trend on Twitter this year, the movie has garnered huge praise for Vijay’s performance and its storyline. Directed by Atlee, it starred Vijay in three roles, of which one was set in a different time period. The film also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen and Kajal Aggarwal. To top it all, it’s also the highest grossing Tamil film all time as it earned Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide.

Theeran – One of the most well researched films of this year that managed to show a real story with conviction. It Karthi’s intense performance was another reason to watch this film.