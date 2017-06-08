Prabhas’ Saaho will bring on fireworks with its music – read all inside details here

For all Prabhas fans, the next excitement is undoubtedly Saaho! After the actor’s brilliant performance in Baahubali, The anticipation level aorund his upcoming project has sky rocketed! This time Prabhas is going in for a totally different role. The royal avatar of Amarendra Baahubali will be replaced by a bad-ass action look. We already saw a glimpse of his new look in the teaser that released along with Baahubali. The wait is over though! As we exclusively revealed to you, the team will begin shooting tomorrow. Some important scenes will be canned. And now an insider reveals some imp details – ‘The super charged #Saaho team all set 2 start their shoot vry soon

The script & @shankarehsanloy music shaping fantastic,fire works assured' stated G Sriniwasa kumar‏ on social media. He is associated with UV Creations that will be bankrolling Saaho. Furthermore, Shankar Ehsaan Loy who are composing the music for this film tweeted a pic of the Saaho team and gushed about the incredible time they had with Amitabh Bhattacharya and Sujjeeth, the director. We are too excited.

Right now fans are excited about another annoucement. As we revealed to you, Anushka Shetty has been confirmed to play the female lead in this hi-fi action flick. To think their very own Devasena-Baahubali are teaming up again is enough to make them go crazy! To add to this, they will be completely new looks. We already caught a peek fo Prabhas' look but Anushka's trasnformation is going to be a major one. After beautiful sarees and lehengas in Baahubali, Anushka will don a sexy avatar for Saaho!

The movie will be a tri-lingual release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. In fact, Prabhas will speak the dialogues in the Hindi unlike Baahubali where his voice was dubbed. The movie is set for a 2018 release. Stay tuned for more shoot details. We will be the first ones to give you any news on Prabhas’ Saaho.