Prabhas secretly meets Sajid Nadiadwala to lock the deal on his Bollywood debut?

Ever since Prabhas‘ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released and took over the world, there has been buzz about the Telugu star’s BIG Bollywood debut. Several filmmakers have been wooing the South star to make a debut in their film. And while he has been linked to projects with Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, we hear that Prabhas might just star in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next. Yes, we aren’t kidding! In fact, according to Mid-Day, the Baahubali 2 actor has even had a few secret meetings with the filmmaker to finalise a project.

As a source close to the development revealed to the popular tabloid, “For the last five years, Prabhas concentrated only on Baahubali, and turned down several acting offers. While he has already started working on his next (Saaho), he is looking for a big Bollywood debut. He has had two meetings with Sajid. They discussed a couple of projects and are planning to finalise something soon.” Sajid Nadiadwala has launched several stars like Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. His vision has attracted the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and several other gen-next stars to collaborate with him too. And looks like Sajid’s vision has also got Prabhas excited. (ALSO READ – This actor leaked INSIDE details of Prabhas’ Saaho)

Earlier, Prabhas was linked to a project with Karan Johar. However, KJO refuted these rumours in a recent interview. There were reports that he would make his debut alongside Salman Khan in Rohit Shetty’s next. However, even Rohit denied these claims. Now, we hope these reports of Prabhas making his debut in Sajid’s film are true! Currently, the actor is all set to start shooting for Saaho, post which he will work on another South film. It’s only in 2018 that he will start working on his Bollywood debut. (ALSO READ – Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor refuse to address Prabhas by his name because…)

