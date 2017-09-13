Prabhas’ SPECIAL gesture for Saaho co – star Shraddha Kapoor will make you believe that he is a true gentleman!

Shraddha Kapoor and her Saaho co – star Prabhas seem to be bonding too damn well! Why we say so? Apart from helping each other out with the languages, now Shraddha and Prabhas are bonding over some delicious Hyderabadi food. A source close to the team revealed how Shraddha, Prabhas and the entire team of Saaho indulged in some lip smacking Hyderabadi delicacies while shooting on the sets recently. “The entire team took off some time from the shoot and relished on mouth watering Hyderabadi delicacies. There were nearly 17-18 food items served and Shraddha couldn’t stop herself but enjoyed the most amazing food. The actress who will be seen opposite Prabhas in Saaho was treated by the Prabhas himself. The actor made sure that he is treating his leading lady and making her feel home,” the source revealed.

It has only been a month since they began working on Saaho together and look… they have got along so well! Isn’t that amazing? Prabhas is trying his level best to make Shraddha feel comfortable and that’s a sign of a true gentleman, no? Prabhas sure knows how to treat his ladies right! (ALSO READ: Wait, What?! Shraddha Kapoor to have a double role in Prabhas’ Saaho?)

Shraddha Kapoor has been simultaneously shooting for her Saina Nehwal biopic and Prabhas’ Saaho all this while. Currently she is in Hyderabad shooting with the Baahubali actor. When the news of Shraddha bagging the role opposite THE Prabhas cme out, everyone was left surprised and shocked at the same time.

Saaho is an ambitious hi-tech action drama The teaser showcases Prabhas in a badass avatar and promises hi-tech visuals. The film will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers are leaving no stone unturned. Saaho is being shot simultaneously in three different languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Saaho is being produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram of UV Creations. The high octane trilingual will release in 2018.