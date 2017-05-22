Prabhas: The fact SS Rajamouli wrote the character of Baahubali for me has been the biggest compliment

Baahubali: The Conclusion is officially the biggest film, Indian Cinema has seen till date. It has not only broken barriers across industries but also set a record for unbeatable BO numbers! This is the first film to have entered the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide within 9 days. The film has performed phenomenally across all versions! SS Rajamouli was hugely praised for his grand, exemplary way of storytelling. Needless to say, Prabhas has now become a global icon! His portrayal as Amarendra Baahubali has had fans gushing over him.While nation continues to sing praises of this actor, the star is on a much needed break. And now three weeks after its release, Prabhas talks about his most memorable film till date – Baahubali: The Conclusion. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Baahubali’s Hindi writer Manoj Muntashir reveals how SS Rajamouli left him floored!

When asked the biggest compliment he had received till date, he revealed in a interview with HT – “I think the fact that Rajamouli sir wrote the character of Baahubali for me has been the biggest compliment in itself. (Before i started shooting) I would always wonder how I would ever justify a character of such nature. He also confessed about the pressure he felt while shooting – Just imagine things such as a big budget, a grand release and multilingual versions. How can anyone take it lightly? I had never experienced such an emotion before (in my career). It’s difficult for me to put it down in words. All the movies from my filmography can be on one side and Baahubali can stand solo on the other side. I was actually very tensed ( during the shoot) and wanted to make sure that everyone is content and satisfied with my work.”

He not only played Amarendra Baahubali but also Bahubali’s son – Shivudu. For both his roles, he went through two different transformations! The film also starred Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan. The movie released worldwide on 28th April, 2017. On Friday 19 may, three weeks after its release, the film was heading towards the Rs 1500 crore mark.