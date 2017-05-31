Prabhas to have a faceoff with this Bollywood celebrity in Saaho

It’s been a string of grey and outright negative roles that has kept Neil Nitin Mukesh in the reckoning of late, after success eluded him as a leading man. And his biggest moment as a villain sees him opposite the man of the hour, Prabhas, in Saaho, his next after Baahubali 2. Neil is expected to play a strong antagonist in Saaho. Observes one source from the film’s creative team. “Baahubali made everyone aware how important it is to balance out the moral conflict. Prabhas’ Baahubali act would have fallen flat if Rana’s madness as Bhallala did not spread itself out throughout the plot. It is learnt that Neil would have several hand-to-hand combats with Prabhas in Saaho. Shares the source, “After Prabhas, Neil was the first artiste to be signed for Saaho. Also, so far, he’s the only member of the cast besides Prabhas. He has a powerful role.”

A female lead is yet to be locked but looks like the it’s going to be an interesting faceoff. In recent times, Neil’s bad boy image has brought himself quite a lot of love from filmmakers. Be it in Bollywood or South industry, people actually want to sign Neil as the bad guy for their celebrated protagonist. In a way it works in the Bollywood actor’s favour as playing a negative role is any day more challenging than a lead role. Plus, the baddie always takes a lot of credit!

So far the makers have been hunting for a lead actress. The kind of chemistry created by Prabhas and Anushka Shetty is a hangover that won’t pass by quickly. Perhaps we will have to wait and find out what the makers are planning. An informant had told us that mostly they might opt for the Tollywood beauty because of the love their jodi has received from the audience. However, there is no confirmation on the same. We do hope that they sign Anushka because wouldn’t it be rad to watch the duo in a new age action film after their epic drama? We certainly would enjoy watching that. But right now, we’re toasting to Neil bagging the role! He would make a fine villain, yes!

