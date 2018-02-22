Prabhas to leave for Dubai for the next schedule of Saaho but will Shraddha Kapoor join him?

Prabhas’ Saaho is one of the most anticipated films. The fact that this will be the actor’s next after the super successful Baahubali 2, has made it pretty interesting. There’s also the fact that it’s a sci-fi film, where the actor will be seen doing some crazy stunts. A schedule for the film was shot in Hyderabad and now the team will move to Dubai next. Prabhas will soon leave for the location with the team but we wonder if Shraddha Kapoor, too, will follow suit. (Also read: Did Prabhas celebrate his birthday with Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Saaho?)

Now Shraddha has already wrapped up the first schedule of Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Mete Chalu. That gives her the scope to fly with the team as well. Also, the Saaho team is expected to leave next week so, there’s plenty of time for her to unwind after BGMC’s schedule. The trailer of the film is expected to release during Makar Sankranti. Talking about working with Shraddha, Prabhas told PTI, “I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the set).” That makes us even more excited about the film.

Reports suggest that Shraddha has a double role in the film. Mid-Day had reported that she plays a feisty, as well as a timid girl, in the film. There’s also news that not just Prabhas, she, too, will be seen pulling off a lot of crazy stunts.