Prabhas will NOT debut in Bollywood with Rohit Shetty, reveals the filmmaker

Prabhas is now a global icon, courtesy Baahubali: The Conclusion. His popularity has propelled to unimaginable heights post the magnum Opus. Fans are now waiting for this Telugu star to make his highly awaited Bollywood debut. Rumours have started to do the rounds already – Certain reports state that Karan Johar is set to launch the superstar but no official announcement has been made regarding the same. The latest news doing the rounds is that Rohit Shetty is set to helm his Bollywood debut. What's more, the action director reportedly wants to rope in superstar Salman Khan as well for this film. But before you get excited about this lethal combination, let's inform you this news is fake! Rohit Shetty is not launching Prabhas in Bollywood.

“It is fake news! I’m in Spain for the last three weeks shooting for Fear Factor. I don’t know where this rumour started” stated the filmmaker himself while speaking with silver screen. That’s that then. Prabhas is NOT debuting in Bollywood right now.

The Telugu star in fact is ready to begin shooting in full swing for his upcoming actioner – Saaho. It’s touted to be a high octane hi-fi action flick that will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The project will be helmed by Sujeeth and is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crores. Anushka Shetty has been confirmed as the female lead for this film. Yes, the Baahubali pair is reuniting again for a hardcore action film this time. Shanakr Ehsaan Loy is composing the music for this one. Kenny Bates, a renowned choreographer has been brought on board for the action sequences. Neil Nitin Mukesh will play the lead antagonist in this movie. We already caught a glimpse of Prabhas’ bad ass avatar in the teaser that released along with Baahubali; The Conclusion.

Reportedly, Prabhas has another film lined up post Saaho. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlfie, the actor revealed that he would be seen in a romantic love story apart from the actioner.