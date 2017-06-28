Prabhas will star opposite this Baahubali actor first and it’s not Anushka Shetty!

Prabhas‘ Saaho is the next big film in Tollywood! It’s touted to be a high octane actioner that will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The actor will be seen in a brand new avatar. we already caught a glimpse of it in the teaser that was attached with the theatrical release of Baahubali: The Conclusion. What mikes this project even more exciting is that Prabhas would star opposite Anushka Shetty in this hi-fi actioner! But as per latest reports, the Telugu superstar might be seen with another Bahaubali actor first!

Obviously you are wondering who it is – This actor played a warrior who helped rescue the Queen of Mahishmati. She was fierce, determined and an extremely loyal fighter. We are of course talking about Tamannaah Bhatia! While there is no news of a collaboration between the two, Prabhas might just make a special appearance in Tamannaah Bhatia’s next Bollywood project.

As we all know, she will soon be seen in Khamoshi. The film has been directed by Chakri Toleti who happens to be making his Bollywood debut. This movie si the remake of the Tamil film – Kolaiyuthir Kaalam that stars Nayanthara. The film is touted to be thriller wherein Tamannaah plays a differently abled girl. Khamoshi will also be the first film to have 8K film. The movie has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film also stars Prabhudheva and Bhumika Chawla. As per latest project, Prabahs is all set to play a cameo.

“Tamannaah and Prabhas are good friends, and he is more than happy to do anything for his close friends. It’s a special appearance which will enhance the story.” revealed a source as per reports on Deccan Chronicle. In tBahaubali 1, their chemistry was one of the biggest talking points. As avanthika and Shivudud, they made for a great looking pair. We can’t wait for these two to reunite!

When the producer was asked the same, he chose to keep mum,”No comments. Wait and watch the film. All I can say is that it has shaped up well. We are looking forward to releasing the movie soon. We have almost wrapped up the film and are left with just four days shoot, which we will do soon.” sated the producer as per reports on Indian Express. We can’t wait to find out if this news is true! So what do you think?