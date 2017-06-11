Prabhudheva begins work on Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja with Harris Jayaraj

Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva on Sunday said he is travelling to London to commence work on his upcoming Tamil film “Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja”, starring Vishal and Karthi in the lead. “To London with Harris (Jayaraj) for ‘Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja’,” Prabhudheva tweeted. Prabhudheva and the film’s composer Harris Jayaraj are off to London to work on the tunes. (Also read: These 5 videos of dancing king Prabhudheva will make you want to hit the floor right now)

With this project, the “Rowdy Rathore” filmmaker returns to direction in Tamil filmdom after six years. The film, written by late writer-director K. Subash, also stars Sayyeshaa. Prabhudheva had told IANS earlier that he would like to dedicate the film to Subash.

“When I met him last year, he told me he wasn’t sure if he would be around to see the film. I told him everything is going to be alright. Unfortunately, he left us even before we could start the project. I would like to dedicate this film to him,” Prabhudheva had said. Subash is known for directing the 1990 Vijayakanth-starrer “Sathriyan”, and even penned the script for the Shah Rukh Khan’s “Chennai Express”.

In other news, remember Prabhakar, who played the menacing leader of the savage group Kalakeya in the first part of “Baahubali”? He plays the antagonist in actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva’s upcoming Tamil film “Yung Mung Sung”. “Prabhakar plays the villain. I can’t spoil the fun by talking about his character now but I can assure you he doesn’t play the typical antagonist,” the film’s director M.S Arjun told IANS. In the film, Prabhudheva plays a stunt master.

Talking about the project, he said: “It’s going to be an action a la the 1980s martial arts film. Prabhudheva sir will be undergoing kung fu classes. We will travel to China soon where he will learn from real masters.” Also starring Lakshmi Menon, RJ Balaji and Ashwin, the film is inching closer to completion. “With the China schedule, we will wrap up the project. Audiences will get to see Prabhudheva sir’s comical side too and he has done a fabulous job,” he said.