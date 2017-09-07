Prakash Raj kickstarts the intolerance debate post Gauri Lankesh’s shocking death

Gauri Lankesh, a reputed journalist was shot dead on 5th September right outside her house, by unidentified miscreants. The murder of the senior journalist has come as a shock since it seems eerily similar to the 2015 murder of writer M M Kalburgi. Gauri Lankesh has always been known to be a critic of right wing Hinduism. She was a convicted in a case filed by a BJP leader against her article defaming him, Her shocking murder is looked at as a detah of democracy and freedom of speech. Needles to say, this incident has sent across ripples of shock in the industry. Also Read: Gauri Lankesh Murder: Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Mahesh Bhatt are devastated by the killing, call it SHAMEFUL

Opening up about this incident is Tamil star – Prakash Raj. “This is such nonsense. I knew Gauri for 30 years. In a sense, we were all children of (P) Lankesh, his ideologies and way of life. I never dreamt that this day would come. We were taught to be honest citizens, who would never cease to raise one’s voice. In fact, I don’t think anyone voiced their opinion more than P Lankesh himself. This was how we were taught to be. It is astonishing to see where we have come to today . One cannot imagine that this is how intolerant one can be.Where is the freedom of expression?”

“Personally , Gauri’s death is a big loss to me. I have very fond memories of her. We were together for a long time; we talked, debated and discussed many things, and have been there for each other during times of need. It is like losing family for me; it is very painful. he further added.

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhatar, Shirish Kunder, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza shocked at the death of Gauri Lankesh, have also condemned the act.

As per latest reports, three police teams have been roped in to probe into the investigation. The murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar will be also be looked into to draw comparisons. “It will not be appropriate for me to make any comments as to who is behind the incident. It could be for personal reasons or for ideological reasons.”stated the Home Minister as per reports on Indian Express.