Prateik Babbar to get engaged to girlfriend Sanya Sagar on January 22 – read inside details

Prateik Babbar has been away from the limelight since a while now. Last year, the actor came out and opened up about how his career and relationships have been destroyed because of his substance abuse. He wanted to start his life all over again and looks like he done just that. Not only has he bagged a film, but looks like he has made some progress in the personal front as well! The actor is not only dating someone, but looks like he is all set to marry her too. A report in Bombay Times reveals to us that Prateik is all set to get engaged to girlfriend Sanya Sagar and yes, we have all the inside details for you.

According to the same report, Prateik and Sanya will get engaged on January 22 in Lucknow. It will be a family affair, with only a few close friends attending the do. For those of you who don’t know, Prateik and Sanya have known each other for the past eight year, but they only started dating early last year. Sanya is a budding Bollywood writer and director. She hails from Lucknow and her father too, like Prateik’s father, is a politician. (ALSO READ – Photo Alert! Prateik Babbar snapped KISSING this mystery girl at the Mumbai airport)

A source close to Prateik revealed to the daily, “The engagement will be a close-knit affair. Their families are tight-lipped about it, as Prateik wants to go a little easy and stay away from the limelight unless it’s work-related. While they have decided to get engaged in Lucknow, the date is subject to change as the families are yet to finalise a few things.” (ALSO READ – Tiger Shroff and Prateik Babbar seek inspiration from SRK and Sunny Deol’s Darr to shoot a chase sequence for Baaghi 2)

On the professional front, Prateik will be seen playing a baddie in Tiger Shroff‘s Baaghi 2. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Prateik and Sanya’s engagement and wedding right here.