Pregnant Disha Vakhani to take a maternity break from Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma

Daya Ben of Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is all set to go on a maternity leave and will take a small break from her show . Lately for many month viewers of popular show Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma are seeing very less of Disha Vakhani that is their favourite Daya Ben . Most of her scenes are either close up or phone cuts and the reason for that was the pregnancy of the actress . Disha had shot for her last episode this week and is now on her maternity break .

Disha has entered the final month of her pregnancy and now needs rest at home . So she will take a small but temporary maternity break from the show . So the makers will introduce some new tracks in the show to fill the void of very popular Daya Ben's absence ..Apparently a famous actress will be soon making an entry in the show to fill in Daya' s shoes . Jiya Manek has been one of the actress who has been approached for same .

Since Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma boasts of an ensemble cast the story has various dimensions to be explored . Daya Ben will be shown going to her mothers place in Ahmedabad . While there will entry of a new guest in Gokul Dham Society that Jetha Bhai ( Dilip Joshi ) will catch fancy of .

Disha Vakhani started her career with Gujrati theater and went on make her debut in Khichdi . But her big break was playing Daya Ben in Sab TV sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma . The show changed Disha s fortunes Forbed .For last 9 years the show has been one of the most popular and highest rated shows . The show manages to be in the Top 10 always . Disha being a Gujrati plays the character of Gujarati housewife with aplomb and is one of the most loving actress of Indian television .

Disha got married two years back to Gujrati Business man Mayur Padia and since than has been on the way to start her family . Recently when Shahrukh Khan also came in the show and joked Disha for being a mother soon .

So viewers will for weeks will miss Daya ben in the show but Disha will join the show soon. For her Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is first priority and she is by no way quitting the show .