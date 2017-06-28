Pregnant Soha Ali Khan ‘dresses up’ for hubby Kunal Kemmu in these baby shower pics

Soha Ali Khan will soon welcome her first baby with husband Kunal Kemmu and like every expectant mother, she is glowing. Couple of minutes back she posted a picture of celebrations (perhaps baby shower) at her place and in an Indian attire she is looking ravishing. You can also see happy faces around her who are equally happy to be with her. Kunal obviously has the brightest smile.

In a pink saree and desi look, Soha has never looked better than this. Much has to do with her family too as is suggested by her status, “The love of family and friends is reason enough to dress up.” From the pictures, we can guess that it was an intimate family affair for the soon-to-be parents. It suggests that it was a baby shower with Kunal’s family. We wonder where were Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others when this was going on. Check out the pictures right here… (Also read: Did Soha Ali Khan take a dig at someone who does yoga for clicks?)

The love of family and friends is reason enough to dress up 💕 pic.twitter.com/7UP6YMU7UM — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) June 28, 2017

It isn’t a party without balloons 🎈! pic.twitter.com/VjWnntegjS — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) June 27, 2017

Soha has been giving us major fitness goals and is sending message to every would-be mothers to continue with their yoga sessions as it will only do good to their babies.

This #InternationalYogaDay 2017 don’t pose for the photographers, pose for yourself 🙏🏼#yogaforlifepic.twitter.com/59D1jtGR0Q — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) June 21, 2017

If you are wondering if Kareena Kapoor imparted any tips to Soha, you are thinking on the right track. PTI quoted her saying, “Kareena has been very helpful. She recently went through this. So, I keep asking her a lot of questions on a daily basis. What should I eat, what is allowed, what isn’t.”