Preity Zinta ends her longest ever birthday celebrations in Los Angeles with husband, Gene Goodenough – view pic!

The past few days have been rather exciting for Preity Zinta who was in India for the mega IPL auctions. She turned 43 yesterday and got a surprise birthday visit from close friends Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha and Iulia Vantur on midnight. However, the occasion would be incomplete without the presence of her man so the lady flew down to Los Angeles to be with husband Gene Goodenough. With sunlight streaming on her face, the actress looks like a serene beauty in the picture. The actress got married in 2016 and this is her second birthday after marriage. The picture of the actress' unplanned birthday celebration with Salman went viral.

The actress got married to Gene in 2016 after a lot of speculation. He is a highly qualified professional and has passed out from the same business school as Kim Kardashian's brother Rob. Her wedding was a rather intimate affair with only family and few friends in attendance. She met Gene on one of her trips to Los Angeles but she did not think their relationship would end in marriage. The two hit it off instantly and slowly Cupid struck them. The actress who stayed away from the social media for a long time has slowly opened up on Instagram.