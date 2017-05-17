Prince Narula drops hints about his relationship with Yuvika Chaudhary in this exclusive interview

If you didn’t know already, rumoured couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will soon be seen together in a music video called, Hello Hello. In fact, the two have even sung the song together and it’s going to be the love anthem of the year. The two are very excited about it and spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively about the music video, their relationship status (which is very interesting) and more. Prince also spoke about his ugly spat with Neha Dhupia on MTV Roadies and said that the two are cool with each other. Now that’s a good thing to hear.

Well, we can tell you one thing for sure…Prince was flirting with Yuvika throughout the interview. The pretty Bigg Boss 9 contestant couldn’t stop laughing and at one point, she went all ‘awww!’ Their energy and laughter is contagious, even on the phone. They did spill beans on each other’s guilty pleasures and secrets in the interview. They are total #couplegoals if you ask me! In fact, Prince even confessed that he would love to date Yuvika and is waiting for her to say yes. In the middle of the interview, Prince even played an ‘I love you’ tune on the keyboard and made us guess what he was trying to say. (ALSO READ: Prince Narula reveals the real story behind his ugly spat with Neha Dhupia)

Here are excerpts from our conversation…

Tell us something about your music video…

Prince: This is a love track and it’s a love anthem actually. Whoever has a girlfriend or wife or is in love – it’s for everyone. And monsoon is going to start soon, so this is the perfect time for this song. It’s a catchy track, it’s called Hello Hello. Every person with a cute love story will relate to this.

And your cute love story too?

Prince: Of course!

You guys have been giving us couple goals ever since Bigg Boss 9…

Prince: I would love to do that (give couple goals) if Yuvika agrees. *laughs*

Why a music video? Why not a movie or a TV show?

Prince: Everyone in my family sings, except my Dad. So I have been into music for quite some time now. I lost touch for about five years and when we used to sing inside the Bigg Boss 9 house, I realised that I shouldn’t have quit singing. So I decided to give it a shot. We wrote a song together, along with my brother.

Yuvika: It wasn’t planned at all. We used to meet everyday and talk a lot. While talking a lot and listening to a lot of music together, we randomly came up with an idea to make our own music video. Throughout our journey of meeting inside the Bigg Boss house, becoming close friends and singing together, I had never thought this would happen. He is, of course, a good singer but I had no plans to sing ever.

And this is where Prince interrupts and plays ‘I Love You’ on the keyboard for Yuvika and makes everyone guess! These two are too cute.

How was it working with each other? I’m sure there are some romantic scenes in the song.

Prince: Mujhe toh mazaa aa gaya *laughs* It was fun, we used to spot and correct each other’s mistakes. We had loads of fun and we even cried once when it started raining and we thought we couldn’t complete the song now.

Yuvika: Thank you, guys! Because of you I’m getting to know him more and more. He is spilling so many secrets in this interview, I’m just getting to know him more now.

You had an ugly fight with Neha Dhupia the other day…

There’s nothing to say. I think Neha posted from her ID wishing me good luck for my video and I replied saying ‘Thank you sister’. And I have also written to my haters telling them this is a fight between a brother and his sister. Don’t spread it with your opinion because if we don’t have a problem then why should you. And I don’t like it when someone comments on two people fighting because you weren’t there so you don’t know under what situation the person commented. I, myself never tweet anything accusing people of saying things. Neha and I talk everyday. She had called me recently wishing me lots of luck for my album and wished Yuvika also. And if we’re fighting in a show, it’s because of a task, because of a responsibility. It’s nothing personal.

The song will be out on YouTube soon and will premiere on television on MTV Beats.