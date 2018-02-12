Priya Prakash Varrier ‘can’t believe’ she is a viral sensation – read tweet

If you haven’t heard about Priya Prakash Varrier already…what are you even doing with your life. The actress’ latest song has become a viral sensation thanks to her cute expressions. Her character flirts with her classmates only using her eyes and, damn, does the guy fall for her. And not just him, thousands of men across the country fell in love with Priya. The song started trending all over India on possible social media channels. Fans edited Priya’s iconic wink from the music video and shared it profusely. Well, soon Priya Prakash Varrier was herself a trending topic on Twitter. The actress woke up to this happy surprise and took to Twitter to express her gratitude. “Good morning everyone. Can’t belive this, #NationalTrend Thank you so much for your love and supports,” she wrote on Twitter.

Good morning everyone. Can’t belive this, #NationalTrend Thank you so much for your love and supports 💓💓💓 pic.twitter.com/CblAfSWm55 — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 12, 2018

Well, the wave has not stopped yet. Hundreds of memes on the actress are going viral on social media. For a change, social media users are not trolling an actress but making memes that are actually funny without being offensive. ALSO READ: Priya Prakash Varrier, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan – actresses who winked their way into our hearts – view pics

Priya is 18-year-old and is reportedly a B.Com student in Vimala College, Thrissur, Kerala. She is making her debut with the movie Oru Adaar Love. Priya is a Mohiniyattam dancer, which is quite evident from the pictures on her Instagram account, which also cherishes some brilliant shots from her modelling and acting career, so far. Priya has walked the ramp for several events including Aiswaryarani 2017 and a fashion show in Kochi.

Did you know there is a connection between Priya Prakash Varrier’s Manikya Malaraya Poovi and Mohanlal’s Jimmiki Kammal? Turns out, both these gems have a common singer and that is Vineet Srinivasan – renownedd actor SreeniVaasan’s son.