Priya Prakash Varrier is all hearts for Allu Arjun’s version of Oru Adaar Love – watch video

Priya Prakash Varrier’s Oru Adaar Love has become a nationwide obsession. Social media is flooded with people attempting her iconic wink. It is indeed surprising to see everyone trying to emulate her. And while she must sure be amused by the reactions that her video is fetching, it is one particular such video that has caught her fancy. And we are not even wondering why that video, of all the videos, was shared by her. After all, it stars Allu Arjun.

Yes, the popular star down South, Allu Arjun has copied Priya’s famous trigger-shooting scene and enacted it for his little son, Allu Ayaan, with the song playing in the background. The whole scene is rather cute, just like Priya’s version was. However, the highlight of the video is when his son jumps on the bed, after he mime shoots him. How cute can it get! Check out the video right here:

While the Manikya Malaraya Poovi song went viral, it also attracted a lot of unwanted controversy. On February 16, the Raza Academy penned a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani seeking a ban on internet sensation Varrier’s song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut movie Oru Adaar Love. The academy alleged that the said that the Malayalam song insults Prophet Mohammad and his wife. Asif Sardar, President, Rehmani Group, urged Smriti Irani to “immediately issue instructions to the censor board and the film maker to cut the song and spare the nation from yet another controversy.” However, on February 21, the Supreme Court stayed all the cases pending against the filmmaker and Malayalam actor and internet sensation, Priya.