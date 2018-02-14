Priya Prakash Varrier wishing to work with Dulquer Salmaan is basically all of us!

This morning, Malayalam cinema’s most loved star Dulquer Salmaan made Valentine’s day extra special when he shared the first look poster of his next – Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal also starring Ritu Varma. The two got together and created a collage of their goofy moments together. It’s so relatable and full of live. Dulquer and Ritu Varma have got us reminiscing of our college days when we would got together and have a blast! Also, did you know, it’s Dulquer and Ritu’s first film together? Doesn’t look like right? This poster has everyone gushing about their cuteness. In fact, one such actress confessed that it was her dream to share screen space with the actor. Also Read: Priya Prakash Varrier ‘can’t believe’ she is a viral sensation – read tweet

This actress happens to be the internet’s current sensation. All she did was wink and the world was hers! Social media platforms have been flooded with posts and memes around her. She has become an internet celebrity who now boasts of her 2.6 million followers! We are of course talking about Priya Prakash Varrier! The to-be actress is all set to star in her first film but she already has a wish list – She wants to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and share screen space with Dulquer Salmaan. She had in fact take to social media to gush about the Malayalam superstar.

Her debut film, Oru Adaar Love is directed by Omar Lulu. The film also stars Roshan Abdul Rahoof, the to-be actor who garnered fame after the audio clip went viral. The film will release on March 2nd, 2018.