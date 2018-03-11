Priya Varrier to romance Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba?

South Sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has become the national crush of every boy and man thanks to her naughty wink and adorable smile in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from Oru Adaar Love. Undoubtedly, many filmmakers are now in a queue to sign the internet queen Priya but it seems that the teenage actress is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite live-wire Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action entertainer Simmba. Yes, you heard it right as per Deccan Chronicle report, Priya might romance Ranveer Singh in this masala venture. The film is produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Though the role of the female lead is not that important, filmmaker Karan Johar is keen to take Priya Varrier on board. A quote close to the development said, “The girl’s role is not so big in the film. But Priya has become an overnight craze with the wink of an eye. Bollywood is interested in her. And who better equipped to consolidate Priya’s supremacy in the virtual world in the arena of cinema than Karan Johar?” (Also Read: Hate Story 4: Vivan Bhatena feels Ranveer Singh is a classic example of a baddie, is all for being stereotyped as the bad guy)

Simmba is the official remake of Jr.NTR starrer Temper, which featured Kajal Agarwal in a lead role. The film marks the first collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. The film is expected to go on floors soon. Simmba will hit the screens on 28 December this year during the New Year weekend. On the other hand, Priya Varrier’s Oru Adaar Love, which is directed by Omar Lulu, is expected to release during Eid this year. Anyway, are you guys excited to watch Ranveer and Priya together on the silver screen? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…