Priya Varrier’s Manikya Malaraya Poovi song becomes the fastest South Indian video to cross 50 million views on YouTube

The latest internet sensation of the country Priya Varrier has grabbed all the attention from her cute wink which went viral in no time on the social media. Now the teenage actress has achieved one more milestone on the social media. Her popular song Manikya Malaraya Poovi which became instant favourite has now become the fastest South Indian video to cross 50 million views on YouTube. Priya shared the news on her Twitter account and tweeted, “The fastest video from South India to cross 50 million views on YouTube”.

The fastest video from South India to cross 50 million views on YouTube pic.twitter.com/sl1YZcVETY — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) March 10, 2018

Priya Varrier has reached to superstardom due to this video, in fact, now she charges the staggering amount of Rs 8 lakhs for a single post on Instagram. Coming back to Manika Malaraya Poovi song, which made these two so popular, we had EXCLUSIVELY revealed to you that it was a one-take-shot. “Omar Lulu (director of the film) narrated the scene to Roshan and Priya, and they were so natural in the very first take that he decided to keep that. So it was a one take shot and there were no retakes whatsoever,” revealed the source close to the film to us. (Also Read: Priya Varrier and Roshan Rahoof’s Holi celebrations will remind you of your teenage days; watch video)

Manikya Malaraya Poovi song is composed by Shaan Rahman and crooned beautifully by filmmaker and producer Vineeth Sreenivasan. The song showcases the high-school romance through some heart-melting moments. Oru Adaar Love is directed by Omar Lulu and is expected to release during Eid this year. As Priya has turned out to be huge sensation, we hope the makers will fully utilise her popularity to promote the film well. Anyway, did you guys like the song? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…