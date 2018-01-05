Divya Agarwal replaces Prince Narula in MTV’s A Date To Remember

MTV Splitsvilla contestant Divya Agarwal who made headlines for her relationship with Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma on the show is now back with a new MTV show titled A Date To Remember. The interesting part is she is replacing former Bigg Boss and MTV Roadies contestant Prince Narula and his girlfriend, Yuvika Chaudhary on the reality show. A source informed entertainment portal, Tellychakkar that the makers have decided to replace Prince Narula with Divya for the dating show. It seems major changes happened, and the decision to have Divya was a recent one. It is quite shocking as Prince Narula also enjoys a huge fan following amongst teens. (Also Read: Big Boss 11 : Divya Agarwal dumped his boyfriend Priyank Sharma on National television and Salman Khan cant stop laughing)

Mumbai girl, Divya Agarwal has become a known face amongst teenagers. She was one of the most popular contestants in MTV Splitsvilla after Priyank and she gave millions couple goals. The two continued their romance till his entry on Bigg Boss 11. However, it ended mid-way after an argument. Divya even made an appearance on Bigg Boss 11 resulting in an emotional breakdown for Priyank. It seems she got a lot of limelight from that incident and it was a key factor in deciding her entry on A Date To Remember. It seems when the portal asked the channel sources about the sudden replacement of Prince Narula – Yuvika they said it was date issues. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta TROLLS Priyank Sharma for crying over his public breakup with Divya Agarwal)

However, the couple had already begun shooting for the show going for auditions in a few cities. So, it is quite surprising. It seems there was no animosity and Prince – Yuvika left the show on amicable terms. Other Bigg Boss contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manu Punjabi are also part of the show along with hot singer Indeep Bakshi. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…