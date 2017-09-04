Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra to play husband and wife in Rakesh Sharma biopic?

Whoa! Now this is something we definitely didn’t expect. If the latest buzz is anything to go by, then Priyanka Chopra is in talks to play Aamir Khan’s wife in Rakesh Sharma biopic, titled Saare Jahan Se Achcha. Yes, the same one where Aamir will be seen playing an astronaut. A report in Mid Day suggests Aamir and team are extremely keen to have PeeCee on board. In fact, they have also had a couple of meetings considering PC is currently in town to finalise her comeback film in Bollywood. However, it’s left to see if Priyanka will really consider Aamir’s film over other offers coming her way given that Rakesh Sharma biopic is only expected to go on floors after May 2018 which is almost like 6 months from now. Also read: Aamir Khan takes over the astronaut Rakesh Sharma biopic project – read EXCLUSIVE details!

Nevertheless, if at all Priyanka and Aamir get finalised for this film then nothing like it. I mean, this will be the first time the two will be seen sharing the screen space and let’s not even get to prove what a powerhouse of talent both are. Say yes, PeeCee!! Even if it means we’ll have to wait for another year to see you back in Bollywood but say yes to this brilliant venture coming your way! Bollywood needs more of such unconventional pairs onscreen and with Aamir joining hands with Priyanka, it would only mean a guaranteed blockbuster!

For all the uninitiated, Saare Jahan Se Achcha was originally supposed to be titled Salute, however we hear that the makers decided to opt for the current title because of the real life significance to Rakesh Sharma’s space travel. For those of you who’re not aware, Sharma had uttered these four words to the then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi just ahead of his space outing. Aamir Khan had started prepping for this role much in advance. BollywoodLife was the first to confirm this news of Khan giving his nod to this Mahesh Mathai directorial venture that was in the making for almost eight years.

While Aamir Khan is busy shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. Let’s see if Priyanka locks Aamir’s film as one of her forthcoming ventures in Bollywood. Your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates on this hot story.