Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson’s Baywatch inches towards the $100 million mark at the worldwide market

Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron‘s Baywatch might not have impressed the audience, but it is definitely raking in the moolah at the box office. After its third weekend, the movie has raked in $98.26 million at the worldwide market and is now inching towards the $100 million mark. Talking about this potential feat, trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala tweeted, “@TheRock – @priyankachopra ‘s #Baywatch nears $100 Million at Worldwide Box Office after 3rd wknd #USA – $ 51.06 M, Intl – $ 47.20 M. Total – $ 98.26 M.”

Though it is way below par of what everyone was expecting Baywatch to earn, it is still a considerable achievement. The movie was obviously let down by a poor screenplay and a faltering story line, but the performances delivered by Dwayne, Zac and Priyanka have to be applauded. The critics weren’t too kind on the film too. All this combined with an average word-of-mouth publicity meant that Baywatch would not be able to set the box office on fire. However, being made on a restricted budget of $70 million, the movie has made its money after the sale of all the rights. Whatever money they collect now, will be profits for them. (ALSO READ – Baywatch movie review: Dwayne Johnson’s boring beach adventure needed more laughs and Priyanka Chopra)

In India, everyone expected Baywatch to perform well, considering that the film’s antagonist was popular Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra. However, the film managed to gross only $1.75 million (Rs 11.22 crore) at the Indian box office in the first week (Baywatch was released on June 2 in India). (ALSO READ – Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra guesses Bollywood’s bikini babes – watch video)

Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch is about a devoted lifeguard – Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne), who leads a team of confident new recruits and tries to uncover a huge drug mafia being lead by Victoria Leeds (Priyanka) in the Bay area. Will Mitch be able to succeed or will he lose his job? Well, you got to watch the movie to know more. In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates about Baywatch right here…