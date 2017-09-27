Priyanka Chopra and Nayanthara spread sunshine as they meet in the US – view pic!

Priyanka Chopra is winning hearts all over. The lady was honored by Variety at the Power of Women along with personalities like Help’s Octavia Spencer, Patty Jenkins, Kelly Clarkson and Michelle Pfeffier in the US and is over the moon. Prior to that, we saw how wonderfully she interacted with the children at the UN Headquarters as part of her mission of working towards quality education for kids. In the middle of all this, she met famous South Indian actress Nayanthara in the US. The two ladies seemed elated to meet each other. We don’t know what Nayanthara was doing in the US but it was a happy moment. (Also Read: YAYY! Priyanka Chopra to be felicitated by Variety’s Power of Women along with Patty Jenkins and Michelle Pfeiffer)

We know that Priyanka is always happy to meet folks from back home and she was elated to see Nayanthara. While PeeCee was dressed in black, Nayanthara opted for a blue denim dungaree with a yellow tee shirt. Both the girls had warm smiles. Like Priyanka, Nayanthara too is an accomplished actress with a number of awards. She has also lived life on her own terms. Nayanthara is awaiting the release of Aramm in Diwali and has four to five projects in the pipeline. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…