Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh cannot wait for Sachin: A Billion Dreams to release this Friday

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic titled, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, is all set to play out on the big screen with Sachin: A Billion Dreams releasing this Friday. Sachin’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film and Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are among those who cannot wait to watch the movie. They have all shared videos explaining how excited they are for the film. Let’s begin with Ranveer…This man never fails to woo us with his dynamism and in this one too, he is bursting with energy. In the video, Ranveer, in his own amiable style, says, “Ladies and gentlemen there’s only three days to go for Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Theatres are turning into stadiums. It’s a rare insight into the life and times of one of the greatest sporting heroes, sporting legends off all time. Our hero! Our legend! Come watch and be inspired by him again.” He then adds, “What a Player! What a wonderful player” and followed it up by the chant of “Sachin…Sachin.” How cool.. no? To this, Sachin replied writing, “A billion rounds of applause for this video! You always leave me speechless with your energy levels @ranveerofficial. Thanks for your wishes”. (ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar looks striking in the Indian Air Force uniform during the special screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams – view HQ pics)



Priyanka, too, bestowed heaps of praise for Sachin in a video she shared on Twitter today. “Sachin Tendulkar – The name to me is associated with amazing memories of celebration, jubilation, happiness. I don’t think in our lifetimes we are going to see one individual that brings an entire nation together the way he does. Sachin sir, you are India’s pride,” she says in the video.



Sonam shared a video on Insta a few days ago in which she is seen recalling her favourite Sachin moment… Any guesses what that was? It was when the legendary cricketer won the World Cup for India. “I also love him for the kind of human being he is…for the way he has conducted himself,” she adds further. “@sachintendulkar thank you for inspiring us to strive towards excellence. Sending you my best wishes for #SachinABillionDreams. #6DaysToSachin,” Sonam captioned the video that she shared six days ago.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is slated to release on May 26, 2017.