Priyanka Chopra answers Google’s most asked questions, reveals her net worth – watch EXCLUSIVE video

It’s always a delight to interview Priyanka Chopra. The actress has bowled the west over with her sass and style. Her Hollywood debut feature film venture, Baywatch released on June 2 and despite the film failing to make an impact, audience is liking Priyanka’s role of baddie Victoria Leeds. We caught up with the Quantico babe when she was here in Mumbai and had a gala time chit chatting with her. While we asked her about working with Dwayne The Rock Johnson, choosing to play a villain over sporting a sexy bikini and her rise and rise in the international arena, we also played some fun games with Priyanka. We asked Priyanka Google’s most asked questions and despite limited time in hand the actress obliged. We must say that Priyanka’s answers are super entertaining. For example, when the actress was asked if she owns a jet, Priyanka responded with a negative but did say that she hopes to own one.

At the beginning of this interview she revealed that she’s nervous, but then Priyanka spoke of everything from family to the colour of her eyes and addiction to coffee in this interview. Of course many fans must have wanted to get PeeCee’s mobile number, but her response was something we’d expect. And yes, the actress also confessed that she would love to have many daughters of her own. She also revealed that on her passport, her name read Priyanka Mimi Chopra. But the best response that proved that the actress is going to rule not just your hearts but also the world was when she spoke of her net worth, she said, “It’s growing”. Well, we hope that the actress continues to scale heights of success and makes the country proud.

In the same interview Priyanka also defended Deepika Padukone who went unrecognised by the western media. At the LAX airport a bunch of photographers continued to refer to Deepika as Priyanka. The Baywatch actress confirmed that she had watched these videos that went viral at the time and said, “I did see that and you know that’s just ignorance and it’s not right. I guess I’m the most popular brown face that everyone has known. Every brown girl does not look the same. Don’t mistake it. Let’s try and tell us apart. That was not right and it’s not fair she’s a massive star from India.But it’s also, like I understand I guess. When I went to America for the first time, at least Deepika‘s had a film (xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage). When I went to America for the first time I would walk into the room and introduce myself. I don’t expect people to know me either, because it’s a different country. Just because I’m a popular star in India doesn’t mean the whole world has to knows me. Just because I’m a Bollywood actor doesn’t mean people who do not watch Hindi movies have to know me. I’m not entitled like that. I guess that is another aspect of this.” (Also read: Priyanka Chopra on playing a villain in Baywatch: I would choose a baddie over a bikini)

Priyanka is faring well in the west and we hear that she has already signed two more Hollywood movies one of which features Liam Hemsworth. BollywoodLife sources have also revealed that after Quantico the actress is contemplating another TV series. We’ll get you more inside scoops, details and interviews of Priyanka Chopra right here, so stay tuned.